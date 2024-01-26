Azerbaijan to celebrate 530th anniversary of Muhammad Fuzuli - decree (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree celebrating the 530th anniversary of the great Azerbaijani poet Muhammad Fuzuli, Trend reports.

This year marks the 530th anniversary of the birth of the genial Azerbaijani poet and thinker Muhammad Fuzuli.

He is a powerful master holding a unique place in the development of Azerbaijani literary and artistic thought, exerting a significant influence on the literature of the countries of the Middle East.

The multifaceted artistic and philosophical legacy of the poet, as a thinker with comprehensive knowledge, instilling deep love for life and humanity, constantly urging to live by great ideals with a sense of beauty, is one of the unparalleled spiritual treasures contributed by the Azerbaijani people to the treasury of global culture.

Fuzuli created exemplary works of poetry in his native language, further enriching the Azerbaijani artistic language and raising it to new heights. His works, embodying the bright genius and still read with great love to this day, spread widely from the very beginning and earned the author great acclaim.

Besides, Fuzuli formed an entire literary school, known for its talented representatives. All prominent writers, from his contemporaries to the followers of Fuzuli's traditions in subsequent periods, always spoke with respect about this mighty master of words.

The worthy celebration of Fuzuli's anniversary at the international level, in accordance with the decision of UNESCO, is associated with the name of the national leader Heydar Aliyev, who always showed special attention and care for the preservation of national cultural values.

The 500th anniversary of the immortal poet was the first grand celebration of culture and art on a global scale, held in the independent Azerbaijan.

Muhammad Fuzuli is the pride of the history of Azerbaijani literature and culture.

The decree, guided by Article 109, Paragraph 32, of the Constitution of Azerbaijan, to ensure the celebration of the 530th anniversary of the birth of the genial Azerbaijani poet and thinker, tasked:

The Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, in collaboration with the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan and the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan, with preparing and implementing a plan of events related to the 530th anniversary of the genial Azerbaijani poet Muhammad Fuzuli.

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan - with resolving issues arising from this decree.