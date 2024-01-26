Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 26 January 2024 11:23 (UTC +04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to Governor General of Australia

Asif Mehman
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to the Governor-General of Australia David John Hurley on the occasion of the country's national holiday - Australia Day, Trend reports.

"On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Commonwealth of Australia.

I believe that the relationship between Azerbaijan and Australia will continue to flourish in an atmosphere of friendship and cooperation, serving the interests of our peoples.

On this festive day, I wish you good health, success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Australia peace and prosperity," the letter reads.

