CoE and EU pursue pro-Armenian policies - Zeki Harıtürk

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. The Council of Europe (CoE) and the European Union (EU) both pursue pro-Armenian policies; in particular, the Armenian Diaspora in France is engaged in this issue and has so affected the political approach of France and Germany, the Head of the Türkiye's International Law Firm Arıtürk & Partners Zeki Arıtürk said, Trend reports.

Arıtürk stated that the decision of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) was made at the initiative of the German representative. The PACE representatives were not invited to the presidential election in Azerbaijan on February 7 and were also barred from entering the Lachin corridor.

"The PACE ruling particularly seeks to portray Azerbaijan as a country with an authoritarian leadership, undermining Azerbaijan's international image while exonerating Armenia. Unfortunately, the Armenian Diaspora and Christian European identity are being used as prejudice and political weapons against Azerbaijan, and Türkiye in particular, to question the legality of the election, generating the appearance that the election in Azerbaijan is held under pressure," Aryturk emphasized.

Azerbaijan's delegation has chosen to suspend its interaction and presence in PACE until further notice due to the organization's oppressive atmosphere of racism, Azerbaijanophobia, and Islamophobia.

