Members of Organization of Turkic States to observe presidential poll in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. Representatives of all member countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) will monitor the presidential election in Azerbaijan, Head of the OTS mission for observation of the presidential election in Azerbaijan Dastan Urmanbetov told the "Election 2024” Independent Media Center, Trend reports.

He mentioned that they are currently finalizing the list of observers and fine-tuning the program for the mission's activities.

The OTS observation mission is expected to reside in Azerbaijan from February 4 to 8.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.



On December 19, the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.



Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

"Election 2024” Independent Media Center was launched by the Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel