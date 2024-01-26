President Ilham Aliyev leads Azerbaijan to two decades-long unique success - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. The upcoming presidential elections will not be like the previous ones; it will be a grandiose historical event in many respects, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament Committee on Labor and Social Policy Musa Guliyev told Trend.

''These elections are the first in the history of our modern statehood, with polling booths set up in all regions of the country, including Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, and electors will be able to vote in their own villages and cities,'' Guliyev said.

"This is the first election we go to as a winning nation. We are going to prove our devotion to our victorious leader, President of the Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev, and to express our gratitude to him for making us winners. It is no secret that the absolute favorite and winner of this election (as well as the following ones) is the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, who changed the course of not only the processes in the region but also history itself, writing a new landmark in it with his grandiose victory," he noted.

Guliyev emphasized that President of the Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev, who was elected head of state for the first time in 2003, fulfilled the biggest dream of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, transforming Azerbaijan into a powerful state and liberating our lands from the 30-year Armenian occupation.

According to Guliyev, the victory was achieved in a 44-day historic triumph, during which President Ilham Aliyev marched together with his people for 17 years, showing patience, endurance, perseverance, and determination. He tirelessly increased the economic power of the state, created a professional army with a powerful material-technical base and the most modern armament, carried out huge works that raised the prestige of Azerbaijan in the world, and multiplied the number of our friends. Every day of President Ilham Aliyev was dedicated to serving his people."

''Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan has achieved great successes in 20 years, which other states could not achieve even in 100 years. The economic power of our country has been strengthened, the social welfare of the population has increased manifold, and Azerbaijan has become a titular state of the region, an authority in the world, and has resolutely raised its right-wing voice from the most important political platforms and tribunes," Guliyev contended.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel