Azerbaijan adds new chapter to Criminal Procedure Code

Politics Materials 26 January 2024 17:19 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. A new chapter concerning the official issuance of procedural documents has been added to the Criminal Procedure Code of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This matter is reflected in the law amending the Criminal Procedure Code of Azerbaijan, approved by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

According to the amendments, in case the need arises to carry out procedural actions for a comprehensive, complete, and objective conduct of the preliminary investigation after the termination of criminal prosecution proceedings, criminal prosecution proceedings are resumed and again terminated upon the completion of these procedural actions.

