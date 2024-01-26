Azerbaijani CEC counts international observers for nearing presidential election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. As of today, accreditation was granted to 19 foreign organizations and 512 international observers, representing 70 countries, pertaining to the impending extraordinary presidential election, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov told "Election 2024” Independent Media Center, Trend reports.

Panahov made the statement during today's CEC meeting.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.



The Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) on Dec. 19 approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.



To note, Azerbaijan has nominated seven candidates candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel