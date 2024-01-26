Hikmet Hajiyev thanks Mevlut Cavusoglu and Fahrettin Altun for supporting Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev thanked Mevlut Cavusoglu and Fahrettin Altun for supporting Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

“Dear Mevlut Cavusoglu, thank you for your strong and unequivocal position expressed regarding the injustice in PACE regarding Azerbaijan. You have always been with Azerbaijan! I hope to see you soon in our country,” Hikmet Hajiyev wrote in his page on X.

In another post, Hikmet Hajiyev expressed gratitude to the head of the communications department of the Administration of the President of Türkiye Fahrettin Altun.

“Dear brother, thank you for your constant support of Azerbaijan. You have always been with Azerbaijan,” says the post.

It should be noted that Mevlut Cavusoglu and Fahrettin Altun demonstrated a firm and unequivocal position on the injustice towards Azerbaijan in PACE, saying that the PACE decision against Azerbaijan is biased and unconstructive.

Mevlut Cavusoglu wrote: “I am very sorry that PACE did not approve the credentials of the members of the Azerbaijani delegation. This is truly a serious blow to the reputation of PACE. I hope that this decision that does not promote cooperation and dialogue based on the fundamental principles of the Council of Europe and does not serve peace and stability in the region will be cancelled. PACE must correct this mistake as soon as possible."

Fahrettin Altun said on his social media account that Türkiye will continue to support Azerbaijan's struggle in the fight against disinformation. He noted that he is working in coordination with the Hikmet Hajiyev: “For us, this is a very important and fundamental issue - to convey the fair position of Azerbaijan to the world as a friendly and fraternal country, and to expose the false information being disseminated.”

He emphasized that both Azerbaijan and Türkiye today are subject to disinformation and slander campaigns on various platforms.

“We will continue to fight together against this disinformation,” added Fahrettin Altun.