Moscow remains venue for talks between Baku and Yerevan - Azerbaijan’s Ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. Moscow continues to be the venue for peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu told TASS in an interview, Trend reports.

"We are grateful to Russia at present for intermediary efforts to normalize relations between Baku and Yerevan, and Moscow continues to be the platform for peace talks," the Ambassador said.

The Ambassador recalled the last trilateral meeting held in July 2023 on the initiative of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the activity of the working group on unblocking of economic ties and transport lines in the region as an example.