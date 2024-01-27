Azerbaijan sets prerequisites for reinstatement of embassy's activity in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. The Azerbaijani Embassy in the Islamic Republic of Iran can restore its activity under two conditions, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told reporters, Trend reports.

"Firstly, a decision should be made regarding the committed terrorist attack. The second condition is that a guarantee of full security for the embassy must be given. We must be fully confident in this," the minister emphasized.

To note, the terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran on January 27, 2023, resulted in the death of embassy security service chief Orkhan Asgarov, and two employees, Vasif Taghiyev and Mahir Imanov were seriously wounded by gunshot wounds.

