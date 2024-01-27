Environmental Protection First coalition ready to monitor Armenian Amuldag gold deposit (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 13:55

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. The Environmental Protection First (EPF) coalition has issued an appeal to Armenian authorities, urging them to facilitate the participation of ecological and healthcare NGOs from Azerbaijan and other foreign countries in monitoring activities at the Amuldag (Amulsar) deposit, Trend reports.

The coalition underscored Armenia's responsibility to acknowledge the consequences of its actions, advocating for transparency in the mining industry by allowing environmental monitoring access and calling for an immediate halt to operations at the Amuldag deposit, and highlighted the alarming disregard for environmental standards in the ongoing exploitation.

Furthermore, the coalition echoed the concerns raised by over 100 civil society organizations and environmental activists within Armenia, emphasizing the significant threat that exploitation at Amuldag poses to biodiversity and water resources.

NGOs in Azerbaijan have also expressed gratitude to environmental organizations and activists in Armenia for supporting the EPF coalition's appeal.

"The Environmental Protection First coalition supports the statement of Armenian civil society organizations calling for the cessation of operations at the Amulsar gold deposit, which is causing environmental damage. We thank our colleagues from Armenia for supporting our voice. As a result of this solidarity, recent activities planned to commence in Arazdayan have been halted. As highlighted by over 100 civil society organizations and environmental activists in Armenia, the Amulsar Gold Deposit project poses a threat to biodiversity and water resources.

The Armenian government and Lydian Armenia company have ignored results of the deposit's environmental impact assessment. Waste generated from the exploitation of the Amuldag gold deposit, the development of which was also repeatedly protested by international organizations and relevant decisions were made, is discharged into the Bargushad (Vorotan) River and, via the Hakari River, contaminates the Araz River. Such exploitation of the Amuldag gold deposit poses a serious threat to the region and its population.

Amuldag deposit is located 13 kilometers away from the city of Istisu which is a natural mineral water. The deposit is also located in the area between Arpachay and Bazarchay. Both rivers pass through the territory of Azerbaijan and flow into the Araz river. The use of toxic substances, which have been banned for a long time in the exploitation of the Amuldag field, which pose a high threat to the environment, destroys nature, causes acidification of river waters and water poisoning. In addition to gold mining polluting the waters of this river, it also has a negative impact on the ecosystem of Lake Goycha, which is the largest freshwater lake in Armenia, located near the area.

At the same time, this industry poses a serious threat to the Caspian Sea basin. Arpachay and Bazarchay, which flow from the territory of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan, flow into the Araz River and from there into the Caspian Sea. Thus, it seriously damages the ecology of not only Azerbaijan, but also Iran, as well as other Caspian countries.

The gold deposit is exploited by Lydian Armenia, an affiliate of UK Lydian International company, major shareholders of which are the Orion Mine Finance (US), Resource Capital Funds (US), Merk Investments and Tocqueville Asset Management LP.

We, the EPF coalition, call on the government of Armenia and the companies involved in gold mining at this deposit to immediately cease work on this deposit, which is being operated without taking into account any environmental standards.

We are ready, together with civil society organizations working in the fields of ecology and health in Armenia and other countries, and international organizations, to begin monitoring at this field.

The Armenian authorities must realize responsibility for their actions and open the doors of mining enterprises for environmental monitoring,” the coalition's appeal reads.

The statement was signed by:

Amin Mammadov (Specialists in the Field of Water Use Public Union)

Parvana Valiyeva (Service for sake of Health Public Union)

Sabit Baghirov (Foundation for Promotion of Entrepreneurship and Development of Market Economy)

Gamza Yusubova (Environmental Education and Monitoring Public Union)

