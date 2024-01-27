Azerbaijani Foreign Minister visits grave of martyr Orkhan Asgarov (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and top officials of the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan have visited the grave of martyr Orkhan Asgarov, who died during a terrorist attack at the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran last year, Trend reports.

Flowers were laid at the martyr's grave and prayers were offered for the repose of his soul.

Meanwhile, today marks one year since the terrorist attack on the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran. As a result of the terrorist attack on January 27, 2023, Orkhan Asgarov, head of the Embassy security service, was killed, and two employees, Vasif Taghiyev and Mahir Imanov - received severe gunshot wounds.

Considering the serious threat to life and safety after the attack, the Embassy staff and their families (totally 53 people) were evacuated.

The treacherous attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy was strongly condemned and declared unacceptable by officials of international organizations and various countries of the world - foreign ministers, ambassadors, representatives of the Foreign Ministry - as well as politicians and journalists. In their statements, appeals and publications, they demanded a comprehensive investigation of the terrorist attack and punishment of those responsible.