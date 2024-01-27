Armenia plays game based on minefield maps - Jeyhun Bayramov (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. Armenia has been playing games on minefield maps since 2020, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told reporters, Trend reports.

"Maps of minefields are a very sensitive topic. Armenia has been playing games on this topic since 2020. Armenia had previously disputed the existence of such cards. Later it provided useless scraps of paper. It is ludicrous to suppose that Armenia, which itself placed mines, now claims that it does not know where they are," the minister said.

The Azerbaijani state is systematically promoting the issue of mine maps on various platforms, continuing to expose Armenia, he noted.

As a result, Armenia, in order to get away with it, is engaged in various manipulations before handing over the minefield maps, Bayramov added.

Following the liberation of its lands from Armenian occupation in the second Karabakh war, Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020 started carrying out operations on clearing its lands from mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.

Armenia's indiscriminate placement of landmines in Azerbaijan remains a peril for innocent civilians. The toll of mine victims has reached 342 since 2020.

