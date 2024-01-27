Azerbaijan creates "Vehicle Recycling Fund" - decree (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 15:58

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the establishment of the "Vehicle Recycling Fund" as part of the state budget of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the "Vehicle Recycling Fund" is being established from the state budget of Azerbaijan in order to finance benefits and one-time payments, as well as to stimulate and encourage measures for the recycling of vehicles, following Article 14-3 of the law of Azerbaijan "On waste" and Article 5 of the law of Azerbaijan "On the budget system".

The Ministry of Finance and the "Təmiz şəhər" Open Joint Stock Company have been instructed to resolve issues arising from this decree.

The decree will come into force on February 1, 2024.