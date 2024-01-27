OSCE/ODIHR observers get acquainted with preparations for presidential election in Azerbaijan's Saatly

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. 50,616 voters are registered and 50 polling stations have been created in the Saatly constituency of Azerbaijan. Due to the ongoing refinement of voter lists, their number may increase, Chairman of the District Election Commission Arif Aliyev told the website secki-2024.az.

He noted that the process of preparation for the election continues in full compliance with the law.

"Web cameras are installed at seven polling stations. In addition, ramps for voters with disabilities have been installed at 12 polling stations. There are 639 observers registered in the region. Representatives of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) also got acquainted with the preparations for the election in the constituency," Aliyev added.

The chairman of the district commission also noted that training sessions were held for members of election commissions and work was carried out to inform about the electoral process.

Early presidential election in Azerbaijan will be held on February 7.