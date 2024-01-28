Yerevan invites Baku to sign non-aggression pact

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. Armenia invited Azerbaijan to sign a non-aggression pact if the process of signing a peace treaty takes too long, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said, Trend reports.

“We proposed to Azerbaijan to introduce a mechanism for mutual arms control. It was also proposed to sign a non-aggression pact if it turns out that the signing of a peace treaty will take longer than expected,” Pashinyan said.

He also noted that Armenia is committed to the peace agenda and will not deviate from it.

Negotiations on the peace treaty are conducted through direct meetings.

At the beginning of January, Azerbaijan received another package of proposals for a peace treaty with Armenia.

Currently, the Azerbaijani side is carrying out its internal work on this package in accordance with the procedure.

As Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov previously said, Azerbaijan will present a response to Armenia in the coming weeks.