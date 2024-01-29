Appeal against prolonging Armenian billionaire separatist's arrest not pleased (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. The appeal against the decision to extend the arrest of billionaire separatist Ruben Vardanyan has not been satisfied, Trend reports.

To note, Ruben Vardanyan's defense counsel appealed against the court's decision to extend his client's arrest for another four months.

The State Security Service (SSS) of Azerbaijan continues to investigate the criminal case of Ruben Vardanyan. As it became known earlier, the Baku Sabail District Court extended the preventive measure in the form of the arrest of Ruben Vardanyan for 4 months.

Throughout the proceedings, the Baku Court of Appeal has rendered a decision, resulting in the rejection of the appeal. Consequently, the initial court's decision to extend the arrest against Vardanyan remains in force.

Ruben Vardanyan, presently held in the pre-trial detention center of the State Security Service (SSS) alongside other separatists, faces charges under Articles 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 279.3 (participation in the establishment and activities of armed formations or groups not provided for by law), and 318.1 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan).

The BBC recently released an in-depth investigation revealing details about Ruben Vardanyan.

