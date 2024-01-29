Azerbaijani citizens of Armenian-origin can vote in presidential election - CEC chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Armenian-origin citizens are eligible to participate in the presidential election as Azerbaijani citizens, said Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov, Trend reports, referring to the "Election 2024” Independent Media Center.

"All citizens of Azerbaijan, irrespective of gender, residence, or affiliation with national minorities, are entitled to equal rights," he said.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.



On December 19, the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.



Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

"Election 2024” Independent Media Center was launched by the Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel