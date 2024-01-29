Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijan honors State Customs Committee employees with major general rank - decree

Politics Materials 29 January 2024 16:20 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan honors State Customs Committee employees with major general rank - decree

Follow Trend on

Asif Mehman
Asif Mehman
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree awarding the highest special rank to employees of the country's State Customs Committee, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the highest special rank of Major General of the Customs Service was awarded to the following employees of the State Customs Committee:

Natig Shirinov - Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Committee of the Azerbaijan Republic

Vugar Aliyev - Head of the Main Customs Department of Nakhchivan

Anar Jahangirov - Head of the Main Customs Directorate for Air Transport

Kanan Ashurlu - director of the Azerterminalcomplex Association.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more