Head of Foreign Policy Department of Presidential Administration meets with Pakistani Ambassador to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev met with Pakistan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Bilal Hayee, Pakistani Ambassador to Azerbaijan, wrote on X, Trend reports.

The sides have discussed bilateral agenda and issues of mutual interest during the meeting.

"Pakistan-Azerbaijan friendship has deepened over the years and 2024 will give a new impetus to our bilateral ties," the ambassador noted.

