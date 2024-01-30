International organizations closely monitor ballot paper distribution in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. Ahead of the upcoming extraordinary presidential election in the Republic of Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024, the distribution of ballot papers to district election commissions has commenced at the Milli Majlis (Parliament) printing house, Trend reports, referring to the "Election 2024” Independent Media Center.

The process involves members of the CEC, and secretariat staff, along with the chairmen and secretaries of respective district election commissions.

According to the information, the process was carried out in an open and transparent manner.

All the necessary conditions have been created to facilitate close monitoring of the process by international organizations, election observation missions, media representatives, and election stakeholders.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.



The Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) on December 19 approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.



Azerbaijan has registered 7 candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

"Election 2024” Independent Media Center was launched by the Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

