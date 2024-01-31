Azerbaijan appoints judges of several first instance courts - decree (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the appointment of judges of several first instance courts, Trend reports.

Taking into account the proposals of the Judicial-Legal Council, guided by item nine of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, it was decreed to:

1. appoint the following judges to the courts of first instance in accordance with Articles 94 and 96 of the law of Azerbaijan "On courts and judges":

For courts handling serious crimes:

Baku Court for Grave Crimes:

Mahira Karimova

Fakhri Mammadov

Lankaran Court for Grave Crimes:

Ali Aliyev

Javid Safarli

Sumgait Court for Grave Crimes:

Hafiz Aliyev

Fahmin Humbatov

For administrative courts:

Baku Administrative Court:

Hamid Aghalarov

Aygun Ahadov

Orkhan Hasanov

Selma Salahova

Gunel Sevdimaliyeva

Sumgayit Administrative Court:

Leyla Mirzayeva

Shaki Administrative Court:

Farid Ismayilzadeh

Vugar Musayev

For commercial courts:

Baku Commercial Court:

Ulkar Hasanova

Kanan Huseynov

Shirvan Commercial Court:

Elshan Abdullayev

For military courts:

Military Court of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic:

Abil Orujaliyev

For district (city) courts of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic:

Babak District Court:

Gunay Ismayil

Nakhchivan City Court:

Gulsum Aliyeva

For district courts of Baku city:

Binagadi District Court of Baku city:

Aygun Gurbanova

Khatai District Court of Baku city:

Fuad Akhundov

Nasimi District Court of Baku city:

Gunay Abidova

Anar Ibadzadeh

Nizami District Court of Baku city:

Gumru Aliyeva

Ulkar Yusifova

Sabunchu District Court of Baku city:

Nilufar Jafarli

Hagigat Mahmudova

Sabayil District Court of Baku city:

Gunel Samadova

Surakhani District Court of Baku city:

Rubaba Gafarova

Yasamal District Court of Baku city:

Gulnar Babazadeh

Karim Khudayev

For district (city) courts:

Absheron District Court:

Malahat Abbasova

Agdash District Court:

Javid Sultanov

Aghsu District Court:

Anar Asgarov

Khachmaz District Court:

Sarkhan Samadzadeh

Ismayilli District Court:

Ilgar Huseynov

Guba District Court:

Vugar Seyidov

Masalli District Court:

Jeyhun Guliyev

Saatli District Court:

Mirlatif Sadigov

Sumgayit City Court:

Elmir Huseynov

Shamakhi District Court:

Natig Ismayilov

Shamkir District Court:

Taleh Musayev.

2. This decree will come into effect on February 3, 2024.