Azerbaijani MFA firmly replies to Czechia Chamber of Deputies President

Politics Materials 31 January 2024 17:27 (UTC +04:00)
Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has firmly replied to the statements made by Markéta Pekarová Adamová, President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic, during her visit to Armenia, Trend reports.

"Would be more appropriate if the leader of the Czech legislature Markéta Pekarová Adamová would ask her Armenian hosts when is Armenia going to eliminate territorial claims to her neighbors set in its Constitution and legislation, instead of commenting on the issues based on fake Armenian narrative," Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani MFA Aykhan Hajizada said.

Earlier, Adamová had "vowed to help bring Azerbaijan back to negotiations with Armenia", and promised to "use all available levers to make Azerbaijan resume the peace talks with Armenia".

