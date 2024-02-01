Turkish journalist airs significance of presidential election in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Türkiye's portal "Haber7" has written about the significance of the extraordinary presidential election to be held in Azerbaijan on February 7, Trend reports, referring to the "Election 2024” Independent Media Center.

Ozturk stated that he has witnessed how the political atmosphere in Azerbaijan has changed after the liberation of the occupied lands.

"Intensive work is underway in the liberated Karabakh in the fields of construction, settlement, and employment. Azerbaijan has moved the presidential election a year ahead in such an atmosphere," the article reads.

To note, the extraordinary presidential election will be held in Azerbaijan on February 7.

