Azerbaijan's presidential election holds great regional significance - Georgian expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. The importance of the extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan can hardly be overestimated, not only for Azerbaijan but also for Georgia and the region as a whole, Georgian expert and doctor of political sciences Soso Manjavidze told "Election 2024” Independent Media Center, Trend reports.

"The forthcoming presidential election is crucial for Azerbaijan, as it represents the first time since independence that an election will be held over the entire country," he said.

"This example fuels Georgia's hope for the restoration of its territorial integrity, providing the region with the prospect of peace and prosperity. I express my warmest wishes to the Azerbaijani people for a successful presidential election, which is appropriately called historic," the expert added.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.



On December 19, the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.



Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

"Election 2024” Independent Media Center was launched by the Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel