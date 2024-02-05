Resident of Azerbaijan's Tartar suffers from mine blast (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. The police received information about a mine blast in the area of ​Azerbaijan's Hasangaya village, Aghdara district, at about 11:45 (GMT +4), the Barda regional group of the Ministry of Internal Affairs told Trend.

Azer Mammadov (born in 1966) was blown up by a mine while grazing cattle and received a leg injury.

The police officers took the injured citizen to the hospital.

An investigation into this fact is underway.

12:27

The Tartar district prosecutor’s office has received information about the injury of Azerbaijani Tartar city's resident Azer Mammadov (born in 1966), in his left leg at around 11:00 (GMT +4) as a result of a mine explosion in Goyarkh village, Aghdara district (former contact line with Armenian army), the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Employees of the prosecutor's office are inspecting the scene of the incident and carrying out other necessary investigative actions.

To note, on February 4, Hasanali Aliyev, a resident of Garadaghli village, born in 2001, was injured by a mine explosion in the area of Giziloba village in the Tartar district.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel