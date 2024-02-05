Azerbaijan welcomes CEC chairpersons from number of countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Chairmen of Central Election Commissions (CEC) of several countries and heads of observation missions have arrived in Azerbaijan in connection with the upcoming February 7 extraordinary presidential election, Trend reports, referring to the ''Election-2024'' Independent Media Center.

According to the information, among them are CIS Secretary General Sergey Lebedev and Head of CIS Secretariat Sergey Burutin, Montenegro CEC Chairman Nicola Mugosa, OIC Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs Yousef AlDobeay and Head of Election Observation Department of OIC Secretariat Shakir Mahmoud Bandar, Georgian CEC Chairman Giorgi Kalandarishvili and several members of the Commission, Kazakhstan CEC Chairman Nurlan Abdirov and several representatives of the Commission, members of CECs of Ukraine and Maldives, representatives of CIS Parliamentary Assembly.

It is expected that they will meet with several election officials.

''Election 2024'' Independent Media Center was launched by the Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

