Azerbaijan faces one of most significant milestones in its history

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Azerbaijan is on the threshold of one of the most important events - for the first time in the history of independent sovereign Azerbaijan, election will be held on the entire territory of the country, including the lands liberated from years of occupation, the vice-president of Israel-Azerbaijan International Association (AZIZ) and the director of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center Yegana Salman, said, Trend reports.

She noted that the Azerbaijani people as true owners of their lands, immediately after their liberation from occupation began to rebuild destroyed towns and villages, infrastructure, which now needs to be revitalized from scratch. First of all, sustainable rates of development of the country's economy are necessary to revive all sectors of the economy in the liberated territories and ensure the continuation of economic growth in the whole country.

Yegana Salman expressed confidence that the Azerbaijani people will make the right choice in the presidential election and vote for the most meritorious candidate.

To note, the extraordinary presidential election will be held in Azerbaijan on February 7.

