Azerbaijan, Belarus discuss collaboration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. A meeting was held between Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Samir Sharifov and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Belarus Igor Sekreta, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the current level of bilateral ties between Azerbaijan and Belarus and noted that political dialog at the highest level plays a key role in the development of bilateral cooperation in all spheres.

The ongoing positive dynamics of cooperation between the two countries in the economic sphere were especially emphasized.

The sides also had a broad exchange of views on international issues of mutual interest.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel