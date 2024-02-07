Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Voter turnout results in Khankendi for presidential election at 10:00 announced

Politics Materials 7 February 2024 11:03 (UTC +04:00)
Voter turnout results in Khankendi for presidential election at 10:00 announced

Follow Trend on

Humay Aghajanova
Humay Aghajanova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. As of 10:00 (GMT+4), 2,361 people, accounting for 30.25 percent of voters, have participated in Azerbaijan's presidential election in the city of Khankendi, the Election Information Center of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) said, Trend reports.

Polling stations have already been opened for voters starting at 8:00 (GMT+4), Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) said.

The CEC Secretariat's Information Center will provide preliminary updates on the voting progress and results at 10:00, 12:00, 15:00, 17:00, and 19:00.

The crucial cutoff for candidate registration came on January 9, with seven contenders now in the race for the presidential seat.

With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting will take place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000 observers have enrolled to oversee the election.

The election is taking place across the entire territory of Azerbaijan, including recently liberated territories. In these liberated territories, 26 polling stations have been constructed.

Latest

Latest

Read more