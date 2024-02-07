We find incredibly exciting for Azerbaijan to have such high voter participation - Oracle Advisory Group

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. There has been an incredible growth in voter participation in presidential election in Azerbaijan, Vlada Galan, a representative of the US Oracle Advisory Group, told Trend.

"Tonight, we will announce the results of the exit poll at our 7:30 p.m. press conference (GMT+4). There has been an incredible increase in voter participation. We observed this in our morning report, indicating higher voter turnout for these elections. I find it incredibly exciting for Azerbaijan to have such high voter participation, and I believe it is partly due to the wonderful support you have because of the victory in Karabakh," she said.

According to the Oracle Advisory Group rep, today, the organization set up 20 stations in its data call center. Once this data is received from the field, it is uploaded and sent to the quality control check team, which is currently based in Baku, she explained. From there, it is forwarded to our processing center in New York for data processing. The organization has currently processed two reporting periods of the data, with one more remaining.

"Oracle Advisory Group and its partners have been actively engaged in Azerbaijan since 2000. The current partners of Oracle Advisory Group, who have been consistently associated with the company, are actively participating. Today signifies the fifth election conducted in Azerbaijan along with one constitutional referendum. For this particular election, we conducted a pre-election survey, the results of which were announced last Friday in Karabakh. Additionally, today, we are conducting an exit poll, aiming to interview over 60,000 voters by the end of the day before the polls close," she noted.

For this exit poll, the Oracle Advisory Group covered 40 constituencies, encompassing over 500 polling locations.

"This included six constituencies in the Karabakh region, which is a significant historical milestone. It marks the first time these constituencies have been surveyed, and we are the first Western company to gain access to the region for conducting such surveys. We have 30 supervisors in the field overseeing more than 1,000 interviewers," she added.