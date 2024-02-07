Azerbaijani citizens voting with families in extraordinary presidential election (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. Azerbaijani citizens are voting with families in the extraordinary presidential election, which is a clear indicator of civic activity in the country’s socio-political life, Trend reports.

Taxi driver Guloghlan Farhadov came to the polls with his wife and two grandchildren at polling station No. 21 of the second Yasamal constituency No. 16.

“Every citizen of the country votes for his future, for his family, for the stability and development of the country. We came with our grandchildren so that they too could see the whole process and participate in elections in the future. It is gratifying that the election is taking place in the territories of the country liberated after many years of occupation. This is great happiness!" Farhadov noted.

Voting for the presidential election in Azerbaijan has kicked off.

Polling stations have already been opened for voters starting at 8:00 (GMT+4), Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC), said.

The CEC Secretariat's Information Center will provide preliminary updates on the voting progress and results at 19:00.

The crucial cutoff for candidate registration came on January 9, with seven contenders now in the race for the presidential seat.

With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting will take place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000 observers have enrolled to oversee the election.

The election is taking place across the entire territory of Azerbaijan, including recently liberated territories. In these liberated territories, 26 polling stations have been constructed.

