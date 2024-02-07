Voting for Azerbaijani presidential election ends in Pakistan

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 7 February 2024 19:23 (UTC +04:00)
Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. Voting in the presidential election at polling station No. 54 of Yasamal second election district No.16, located at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Pakistan, concluded at 7 PM (UTC +04:00), the diplomatic mission told "Election 2024” Independent Media Center, Trend reports.

At the Embassy's polling station, Azerbaijani citizens living in Pakistan, as well as those who happened to be in Islamabad for various reasons today, cast their votes.

Voting for the presidential election in Azerbaijan has finished.

With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting will take place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000 observers have enrolled to oversee the election.

The election took place across the entire territory of Azerbaijan, including recently liberated territories.

