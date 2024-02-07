Youngest voter in Azerbaijan's election polled in сonstituency No. 30 - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. A voter who hust turned 18 has polled in Azerbaijan's presidential election in constituency No. 30, Secretary of the Election Commission of Polling Station No. 30 Zarifa Jafarova said, Trend reports.

“This year, the youngest voter in our constituency - Nazrin Mammadova, who turned 18 today, cast her ballot. Voter activity was very high,” she said.

The voting for the extraordinary presidential election of the Republic of Azerbaijan has completed.

The voting process at the polling stations was concluded at 19:00 (GMT+4).

From 08:00, polling stations were open for voters and closed at 19:00. The Central Election Commission Secretariat's Information Center shared preliminary updates on the voting process and results at 10:00, 12:00, 15:00, 17:00, and 19:00.

Candidates for the presidency in the election included incumbent President Ilham Aliyev (New Azerbaijan Party), independent contenders Zahid Oruj and Fuad Aliyev, Razi Nurullayev (National Front Party), Fazil Mustafa (Great Order Party), Elshad Musayev (Great Azerbaijan Party), and Gudrat Hasanguliyev (Whole Azerbaijan Popular Front Party).

The voter roll boasted 6,478,623 people who cast their votes across 6,537 polling stations throughout the country.

A total of 90,372 observers were registered to monitor the election, with 790 of them representing 72 international organizations from 89 countries.

For the first time in the history of independent Republic of Azerbaijan, the election covered the entire country, including the lands liberated from Armenian occupation in 2020. In the liberated territories, 26 polling stations have been established.

For Azerbaijani citizens residing abroad, 49 polling stations were established in the embassies and consulates of 37 countries. This allowed over 23,000 expatriates participated in the voting process from various corners of the globe.

A robust media presence of 190 international entities observed the election, with 216 of their representatives officially registered as international observers.

