BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. The voter turnout at the presidential election in Azerbaijan was remarkably high, a representative of the American Oracle Advisory Group George Birnbaum, told Trend.

"Since the morning, there has been a notable surge in voter turnout, providing considerable momentum to the election proceedings. It seems that people were eager to cast their votes and demonstrate their support for the candidates by turning out in large numbers," he said.

The American Oracle Advisory Group and Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League have jointly released the results of an exit poll conducted during the presidential election in Azerbaijan.

According to the organization, 93.9 percent of voters cast their ballots for Ilham Aliyev.

Zahid Oruj received 1.8 percent of the votes, Fazil Mustafa received 1.5 percent, Gudrat Hasanguliyev received 1.2 percent, Razi Nurullayev received 0.9 percent, Elshad Musayev received 0.4 percent, and Fuad Aliyev received 0.3 percent.

Voting for the presidential election in Azerbaijan has finished.

With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting took place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000 observers enrolled in to oversee the election.

The election took place across the entire territory of Azerbaijan, including recently liberated territories.

