BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. 92.6 percent of voters cast their ballots for Ilham Aliyev in the presidential election, the Opinion Monitoring Center said, Trend reports.

The exit poll targeted 25 electoral districts and 125 randomly selected polling stations, involving 5,016 voters. Among them, 24 percent are residents of Baku, 7.9 percent from other big cities, such as Ganja and Sumgayit, 23.8 percent from small towns and urban-type settlements, and 44.3 percent from rural areas. Women constituted 51.2 percent of participants, while men accounted for 48.8 percent. In terms of age demographics, 35.6 percent were aged 18–35, 38.9 percent were aged 36–55, and 23.5 percent were over 55 years old.

The American Oracle Advisory Group and Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League have jointly released the results of an exit poll conducted during the presidential election in Azerbaijan.

Voting for the presidential election in Azerbaijan has finished.

With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting will take place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000 observers have enrolled to oversee the election.

The election took place across the entire territory of Azerbaijan, including recently liberated territories.

