...
President of Northern Cyprus congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 7 February 2024 23:47 (UTC +04:00)
Asif Mehman
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the presidential election, Trend reports.

"I wholeheartedly congratulate Mr. Ilham Aliyev on his re-election as President of Azerbaijan following a historic victory in the elections as per preliminary results and wish all the best to fraternal Azerbaijan with the preliminary result of the election,” said the President of the Northern Cyprus in his post shared on X platform.

