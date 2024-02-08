Presidential election carried fully open in Azerbaijan - Turkish MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan has been held fully openly, with the participation of international observers, Deputy Chairman of Türkiye's ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), international observer Afif Demirkan said during the press conference in Baku, Trend reports.

He said the participation of international observers, as well as the transparency and openness of the voting process, including the inspection of ballot boxes before the election, visits to all polling stations, and the active presence of the media, confirm the legality and fairness of the past election.

"Everything started well, we made sure that the ballot boxes were empty and everything went just great. We were at seven polling stations and noticed that all voters were calm and positive," he emphasized.

Voting for the presidential election in Azerbaijan has finished.

Ilham Aliyev is leading in the presidential election in Azerbaijan with 92.05% of the votes after the processing of 93.35% of the ballots.

Zahid Oruj received 2.19% of the votes, Razi Nurullayev - 0.8%, Fazil Mustafa - 2%, Elshad Musaev - 0.67%, Gudrat Hasanguliyev - 1.76%, Fuad Aliyev - 0.53% of the votes.

With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting took place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000 observers have enrolled to oversee the election.

The election took place across the entire territory of Azerbaijan, including territories recently liberated from Armenian occupation.

