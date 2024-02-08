Azerbaijan's presidential election passed in strict compliance with electoral law - Russian political scientist

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Presidential election in Azerbaijan was held in strict compliance with the electoral law and the country's constitution, Director of the Institute of Political Studies Sergei Markov said during the press conference in Baku, Trend reports.

"Visiting polling stations in Azerbaijan, we were pleasantly surprised by the high voter turnout. There were large queues of citizens wishing to cast their vote in front of the polling stations. I am confident that all international observers will be able to unanimously state that the election in Azerbaijan was transparent," he emphasized.

Voting for the presidential election in Azerbaijan has finished.

Ilham Aliyev is leading in the presidential election in Azerbaijan with 92.05% of the votes after the processing of 93.35% of the ballots.

Zahid Oruj received 2.19% of the votes, Razi Nurullayev - 0.8%, Fazil Mustafa - 2%, Elshad Musaev - 0.67%, Gudrat Hasanguliyev - 1.76%, Fuad Aliyev - 0.53% of the votes.

According to the results of an exit poll conducted by the American organization "Oracle Advisory Group" jointly with the League for the Protection of Labor Rights of Citizens, 93.9% of electors voted for Ilham Aliyev.

According to "Social Research Center" LLC, 92.4% of electors voted for Ilham Aliyev.

Based on the results of the exit poll of "Rey" Monitoring Center, 92.6 percent of electors voted for Ilham Aliyev.

With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting took place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000 observers have enrolled to oversee the election.

The election took place across the entire territory of Azerbaijan, including territories recently liberated from Armenian occupation.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel