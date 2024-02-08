President Putin makes phone call to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. On February 8, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

Vladimir Putin conveyed his congratulations to Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the presidential election and wished him success in his presidential activities for the development of Azerbaijan and the prosperity of its people.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude to Vladimir Putin for the attention and congratulations.

The heads of state reaffirmed their confidence that allied and strategic partnership relations would continue to develop in various fields and discussed the prospects for cooperation.