BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The February 7 presidential election marks a celebration for Azerbaijan, Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and head of the observation mission Sergey Lebedev told reporters in Baku, Trend reports.

"Today, I had a positive, warm, and informative meeting with President Ilham Aliyev," he said.

"I briefed President Ilham Aliyev on our observation findings and the assessments from CIS country representatives. We reaffirmed our commitment to preserving and strengthening the traditional ties between Azerbaijan and neighboring states, which serve the interests of each state and, naturally, Azerbaijan," Lebedev added.

The extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan took place on February 7.

Seven candidates run in the election.

According to the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev is leading in the presidential election in Azerbaijan with 92.05 percent of the votes after the processing of 93.35 percent of the ballots.

Zahid Oruj received 2.19 percent of the votes, Razi Nurullayev received 0.8 percent, Fazil Mustafa received two percent, Elshad Musayev received 0.67 percent, Gudrat Hasanguliyev received 1.76 percent, and Fuad Aliyev received 0.53 percent of the votes.

According to the results of the US-based Oracle Advisory Group and the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League, 93.9 percent of voters cast their ballots for Ilham Aliyev.

The Social Research Center said that 92.4 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.

Based on the results of the exit poll of the Ray Monitoring Center, 92.6 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.

For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the election covered the entire territory of the country, including 26 polling stations in the lands liberated from Armenian occupation.

