BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Azerbaijani citizens lined up to vote in the extraordinary presidential election, Kyrgyz MP Iskender Matraimov told Trend.

"Azerbaijani citizens expressed strong interest in the election and enthusiastically participated in voting. Long lineups have formed at polling booths in the early morning. People from all age categories, including the elderly, middle-aged, and adolescents, participated in the voting," he said.

"The voters were all in a good mood, and the voting process was quite well-organized. For example, at one enormous school, four polling stations were put up, allowing voters to efficiently and comfortably accomplish their civic duty," the MP stressed.

Note that, the extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan took place on February 7, and seven candidates ran in the election.

According to the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev was leading in the presidential election in Azerbaijan with 92.05 percent of the votes after the processing of 93.35 percent of the ballots.

The other defenders: Zahid Oruj received 2.19 percent of the votes, Razi Nurullayev received 0.8 percent, Fazil Mustafa received two percent, Elshad Musayev received 0.67 percent, Gudrat Hasanguliyev received 1.76 percent, and Fuad Aliyev received 0.53 percent of the votes.

According to the results of the US-based Oracle Advisory Group and the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League, 93.9 percent of voters cast their ballots for Ilham Aliyev.

The Social Research Center said that 92.4 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.

Based on the results of the exit poll of the Ray Monitoring Center, 92.6 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.

For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the election covered the entire territory of the country, including 26 polling stations in the lands liberated from Armenian occupation.

