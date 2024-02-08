Azerbaijan to assume chairmanship of Asian Parliamentary Assembly from end of February (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The chairmanship of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly will pass to Azerbaijan from the end of February, Secretary General of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly Mohammad Reza Majidi said during the press conference in Baku, Trend reports.

"The Asian Parliamentary Assembly will hold a meeting at the end of February and then the presidency will pass from Türkiye to Azerbaijan," he emphasized.

Meanwhile, the Asian Parliamentary Assembly provides a platform for parliamentarians to exchange views, ideas, and experiences to develop common strategies to promote peace in Asia and the world, and facilitates cooperation and coordination among parliamentarians in Asia to promote peace and respect for human rights and humanitarian principles.

Its objectives are to promote freedom, social justice, peace, security, and friendship; to provide access to modern knowledge in various fields and to disseminate this knowledge among the members of the Assembly to promote progress and equality among its participants; to promote integration among Asian countries to utilize the potential of the region, etc.

