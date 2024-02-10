President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President Xi Jinping

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of China Xi Jinping, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and myself, I extend sincere congratulations to you and through you, to the friendly people of China on the occasion of the upcoming Spring Festival.

The ancient Chūnjié festival, heralding the arrival of the New Year in accordance with the lunar calendar and symbolizing profound reverence for the enduring unity of nature and humanity, deepens feelings of sincerity, benevolence, and concern for others with its inexhaustible renewing spirit. I wish this festival grants happiness, prosperity, and continued success to your people, who uphold rich national and spiritual traditions.

I take this opportunity to express my satisfaction with the growing development of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and China. I am confident that the ties between our countries will continue to strengthen and expand through our joint efforts.

I wish you good health, happiness, and success, and the friendly people of China prosperity and peace," the letter reads.