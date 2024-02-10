President of Union of Independent Trade Unions of Albania sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. President of Union of the Independent Trade Unions of Albania Gezim Kalaja has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

The letter reads:

"Dear Mr. President,

Allow me to convey cordial congratulations from Albania and the members of the Union of Independent Trade Unions of Albania for the reconfirmation as the historical President of Azerbaijan.

Your Excellency, as a historical leader who conveyed peace and freedom in the region.

We congratulate Your Excellency for the historical victory, the respect for democratic standards in the elections, as well as the victory of territorial integrity in Azerbaijan.

Long life to Azerbaijan!

Long life to Albania and Azerbaijan fraternity!

Fraternity from Albania!"