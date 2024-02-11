Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 11 February 2024 11:39 (UTC +04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Iranian President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyyed Ibrahim Raisi on the occasion of the country's national holiday, Trend reports.

"On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend congratulations to you and your entire nation on the occasion of the national holiday of the Islamic Republic of Iran - the Day of Victory of the Islamic Revolution.

The historically unifying friendly relations and shared spiritual values between our peoples provide a good basis for the development of Azerbaijani-Iranian intergovernmental relations and cooperation. The interaction between our countries in trade, economics, transportation, and other areas is gratifying today.

I believe that the relations between Azerbaijan and Iran will continue to develop in an atmosphere of friendship and cooperation to the benefit of our peoples.

On this remarkable day, I extend my best regards to you, and wish your people peace and prosperity," the letter says.

