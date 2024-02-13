Azerbaijani Army neutralizes two Armenian servicemen for violating ceasefire

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Two Armenian armed forces servicemen were neutralized on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border after trying to instigate a breach of the ceasefire, Trend reports.

The Armenian Defense Ministry also reported on the wounded.

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry released information stating that, on February 12, at 20:50 and at 23:40, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Chinarli settlement of the Tovuzgala region using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Kokhanabi settlement of the Tovuz region.

