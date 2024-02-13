Azerbaijani MFA comments on duration of presence of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. There is a need to hold regular meetings and discussions regarding the daily activities of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Azerbaijan, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada said, Trend reports.

He made the remark in response to Mikhail Yevdokimov, the Ambassador of Russia to Azerbaijan, who stated that the timing of the next round of negotiations between Moscow and Baku regarding the Russian peacekeeping contingent is currently being coordinated with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

"As it is well known, according to the Statement of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia and the President of the Russian Federation dated November 10, the period of stay of the Russian Federation peacekeeping contingent in the Republic of Azerbaijan ends in 2025.

Following the counter-terrorism measures carried out by Azerbaijan in the region last year, the necessity arose to hold regular meetings and discussions regarding the daily activities of the peacekeeping contingent and about their various needs.

Moreover, taking into account the large-scale landmine planting activities carried out for the last three years by the armed forces of Armenia in our territories where the peacekeepers are deployed, as well as the problem of unexploded ordinance in the area, there is a need to conduct consultations on the implementation of joint efforts to eliminate these challenges," he said.