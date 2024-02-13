Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

UAE President sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 13 February 2024 20:42 (UTC +04:00)
UAE President sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

Follow Trend on

Asif Mehman
Asif Mehman
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his confident victory in the extraordinary presidential election, Trend reports.

"Your Excellency,

I am pleased to extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to Your Excellency on your victory in the presidential election of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I wish you robust health and happiness, and extend my best wishes for progress and prosperity to the government and people of the friendly Republic of Azerbaijan", the letter says.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more