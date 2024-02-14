US concerned by reports of military clashes on Azerbaijani-Armenian border - State Department

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. The US is concerned by the reports of military clashes on Azerbaijani-Armenian border, US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said during a briefing on February 13, Trend reports.

"We are concerned by the reports of deadly military clashes which resulted in several casualties. We offer our heartfelt condolences to the families of those killed and injured. The use of force undermines negotiations. The only way to a sustainable peace is at the negotiating table. Any ceasefire violations should be investigated and properly addressed. As the secretary continually emphasizes, the United States is committed to Armenia-Azerbaijan peace negotiations," he said.

On February 12, at 13:37 local time, in the vicinity of the Zangilan district along the Azerbaijan-Armenia conventional border, gunfire erupted from the positions held by the Armenian Armed Forces located in the Nerkin-And residential settlement of the Gafan district, targeting the positions of the Border Guards of the State Border Service in the Kollugishlaq village of the Zangilan district.

According to the State Border Service, as a consequence of the incident, soldier Parviz Khalilzade, a servicemen of the State Border Service, was injured. The military serviceman was evacuated to a specialized medical facility via helicopter.

On February 12, at 20:50 and at 23:40, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Chinarli settlement of the Tovuzgala region using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Kokhanabi settlement of the Tovuz region.

On February 13, the units of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan (SBS) carried out the "Revenge" operation in response to the provocation of the Armenian Armed Forces.

According to the SBS, the operation resulted in the complete destruction of the Armenian Armed Forces' combat post near the Nerkin-And settlement of Gafan district, from where the Azerbaijani army positions were fired.

"There have been reports of substantial personnel losses at the damaged combat position. Any provocations by the Armenian side aimed at escalating tensions along the Azerbaijan-Armenia border will now be met with even more serious and decisive reactions. The military-political leadership of Armenia bears full responsibility for these developments," said SBS statement.